Judge amends plea deal, Wardle sentenced to 4 Years

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Gallatin County judge on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, amended a plea agreement that would have resulted in no jail time for Christopher Wardle, the man who was accused of assaulting his now-deceased wife, Catherine Sorensen.

Wardle appeared in Gallatin County District Court, where Judge Andrew Breuner amended the controversial plea deal tied to assault charges stemming from a 2022 incident involving Sorensen.

According to charging documents, Wardle came home intoxicated in 2022 and assaulted and strangled Sorensen.

More than a year after the alleged assault, Sorensen died in February 2023 after being run over by a vehicle driven by Wardle in Park County. That case remains under investigation.

In May 2026, Chief Deputy County Attorney Edward Hebb offered Wardle a plea agreement related to the assault charges involving Sorensen.

Under the agreement, Wardle would plead guilty to tampering with witnesses or informants and violation of an order of protection. All other charges, including strangulation of a partner or family member, would be dismissed, and Wardle would face no jail time.

The agreement drew criticism, including from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who wrote a letter to Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell expressing concern about the deal.

During Friday’s hearing, Wardle sat before a full courtroom as statements from two of Sorensen’s daughters were read aloud.

“My mother wasn’t only the best mother I could have asked for, but she was the best grandmother my children could have ever had,” Sarah Baker said.

“The impact has forever changed me as a person. The day my mom died, a part of me died,” Hannah Baker said.

Jessica Zimmermann, a close friend of Sorensen, also addressed the court.

“Catherine was a dear friend of mine for many reasons. And her girls are amazing too. So the whole family just has my heart,” Zimmermann said.

After the statements and debate over Wardle’s criminal history, Breuner announced he would not follow the sentencing recommendation included in the plea agreement.

“The court is mindful that its sentence is more serious than that recommended by Mr. Wardle and the state,” Breuner said. “And again, the court takes a high view of plea agreements. The court is not going to follow recommendation here.”

Wardle was sentenced to four years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with two years suspended, following his conviction for felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Breuner also sentenced Wardle to 169 days in the Gallatin County Detention Center for violation of an order of protection. Wardle received credit for the 169 days he had already served after being taken into custody in November 2024. He remained in custody until April 2025, when the court ordered his release over the objection of the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.

All other charges were dropped.

For Sorensen’s friends and family, the sentence brought an emotional sense of accountability.

“I just had so much faith that the good Lord was going to take care of us today. I knew he was in the courtroom with us,” Zimmermann said. “To see that there was some accountability, for him to be held accountable, was super powerful for us.”

Zimmermann said the battle is far from over, but added: “I do feel as though justice was served.”

Gallatin County Attorney's office sent a press release following the sentencing, which can be read below:

Christopher Wardle Sentenced to Four-Year DOC Commitment, With Two Years Suspended, Following Felony Conviction

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County District Court Judge Andrew Breuner sentenced Christopher Wardle on August 14, 2026, to a four-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections, with two years suspended, following his conviction for felony Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Judge Breuner also sentenced Wardle to 169 days in the Gallatin County Detention Center for Violation of an Order of Protection. Wardle received credit for the 169 days he had already served in this case after being taken into custody in November 2024. He remained in custody until April 2025, when the Court ordered his release over the objection of the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.

The sentences followed Wardle’s June 4, 2026, change of plea. Wardle’s convictions are convictions of record and will remain on his criminal history.

In determining the sentence, the Court considered Wardle’s criminal history, his conduct during more than four years of pretrial supervision, victim and family member testimony, and a Montana Offender Reentry and Risk Assessment completed through the Montana Department of Corrections. Wardle had one prior DUI conviction from 1990 and otherwise had no prior criminal history.

“Mr. Wardle now has a felony conviction and will spend part of his sentence in custody, followed by continued supervision by the Department of Corrections,” said Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell. “After his custodial time, he will be required to report to his probation officer, follow strict conditions, not use or own any weapons, participate in treatment, remain sober, and comply with significant restrictions on his conduct. If he violates those conditions, there will be consequences.”

As part of the suspended portion of his sentence, Wardle will be supervised by the Montana Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Division. He will be required to report to his probation officer as directed and comply with the rules and conditions of supervision.

Those conditions include obtaining approval before changing his residence and permission before leaving his assigned district. His residence must be available for home visits by his probation officer, and, upon reasonable suspicion, he is subject to searches of his person, vehicle, and residence.

Wardle is prohibited from possessing any weapons, firearms, ammunition, or chemical agents. He may not possess or consume alcohol or enter bars or casinos and must submit to alcohol and drug testing as directed by his probation officer.

Wardle must complete substance use and mental health evaluations and follow all treatment recommendations. Because he has been convicted of a felony, he will be required to submit to DNA testing. Wardle is also prohibited from having contact with Catherine Sorensen’s daughters and the victim in the violation of order of protection case.

“This has been a long-running case, and we are thankful to finally bring it to a conclusion,” said Chief Deputy County Attorney Edward Hebb. “Most importantly, we hope today’s sentencing provides some measure of closure for the victims, their families and friends, and the members of our community who have been affected by Mr. Wardle’s conduct.”

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office thanks the law enforcement officers, pretrial services personnel, Department of Corrections professionals, and victim advocates whose work contributed to the investigation, prosecution, supervision, and resolution of this case.

