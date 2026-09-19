Jefferson County sheriff's deputy recovering after early Saturday morning crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy is recovering after another driver T-boned his truck at an intersection early Saturday morning.

According to a social post, the deputy was heading home from his shift when the crash occurred. He is sore but has no other injuries.

The driver who hit him is currently hospitalized. Investigators are looking into whether that driver was under the influence.

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