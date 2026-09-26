It's truly Caturday in Bozeman for Homecoming this year

BOZEMAN — It is homecoming in Bozeman and Main Street was lined with people coming out to celebrate the Bobcats.

The parade was underway at 10 a.m., but the game won't start until 8:30 p.m., so we asked attendees what they'll be doing to fill that over 10 hour-long gap.

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Caturday Homecoming for MSU

One fan summed up how the day will play out in Bozeman: “A lot of celebrating, take a nap, pacing ourselves and be ready for 8:30 kickoff.”

One couple shared their plans for this Caturday.

“We’re staying downtown. We are hanging out here, we’re eating lunch and we’re going to visit all the great stores and have a few drinks,” the fan said.

For many we talked to, an extended tailgate celebration seemed to be on the agendas.

“Pregame baby, all day!” one fan shouted.

While others were just honing their Bobcat fandom skills.

“You just root for the Bobcats, you get everything ready for the game. Then you either go to the game or you turn on the radio and listen,” another fan said.

The crowds downtown were dense, and since there was no rush to get to the stadium, the only thing you couldn’t find in Bozeman on this homecoming Caturday was a parking spot close by.