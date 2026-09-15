BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN, Mont. - Opera Montana is set to make history this fall with the world premiere of A River Runs Through It, marking the first time Norman Maclean’s iconic Montana story has ever been adapted as an opera.

WATCH: From Redford's Film to Opera Stage: 'A River Runs Through It' Gets Musical Treatment

Iconic Montana Story 'A River Runs Through It' Becomes Opera for the First Time

The production will debut in Bozeman, bringing a globally recognized piece of Montana literature to the stage in a completely new form. Opera Montana says the premiere represents a landmark moment not only for the company, but also for contemporary American opera.

Based on Maclean’s celebrated novella, A River Runs Through It follows brothers Norman and Paul Maclean as they navigate family expectations, faith, love and personal struggle against the backdrop of Montana’s rivers and fly-fishing culture.

The opera features music by composer Zach Redler with a libretto by Kelley Rourke and Matt Foss. Organizers say the production combines sweeping orchestral music with cinematic storytelling inspired by Montana’s landscapes and waterways.

Originally published in 1976, Maclean’s novella became internationally famous through Robert Redford’s 1992 Academy Award-winning film adaptation starring Brad Pitt, Craig Sheffer and Tom Skerritt. Despite the story’s enduring popularity, Opera Montana’s production marks its first-ever operatic adaptation.

Opera Montana says premiering the work in Montana carries special significance because of the story’s deep ties to the state and its cultural identity.

Performances will take place at the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman.

World premiere performance schedule:

Friday, Sept. 18 — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20 — 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26 — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27 — 3 p.m.

Opera Montana describes the production as featuring “sweeping music, powerful storytelling and breathtaking visuals” designed to capture both the emotional intimacy and natural beauty that made A River Runs Through It a classic.

Tickets and additional information are available through Opera Montana at:

https://operamontana.easy-ware-ticketing.com/eventsByMovie/A000000242?cpm=website

