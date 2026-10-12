BOZEMAN — Bozeman got a frosty surprise over the weekend as a few inches of thick, heavy snow brought winter driving conditions back to area roads.

WATCH STORY HERE:

How October snow is giving MDT crews an early jump on winter in Bozeman

For Coby Bernard with Advantage Land Care, the conditions Monday morning were nothing out of the ordinary.

“How were the roads today?” I asked.

“Oh, they’re fine. I’ve seen a whole lot worse,” Bernard said.

Bernard would know. He was out behind the wheel doing the first snow removal of the year.

Although Bernard works for a commercial snow removal business and is familiar with navigating snowy conditions, he said things can get more interesting as more drivers begin making their way onto the roads.

“One of the nice things is you’re out before most of the people are out,” Bernard said. “As the town starts going, the sun starts coming up, then it gets interesting.”

The snowfall came in October, not long after fall foliage was still visible around town.

“Were you guys ready for the snow we got this weekend?” I asked.

“Oh yeah, we’re always ready,” Bernard said.

Watch related snow coverage:

Heavy October snow leaves fallen trees, power outages across Bozeman

Advantage Land Care was not the only crew preparing for the snow.

I hitched a ride with Montana Department of Transportation plow truck driver Michael Stevens to see how MDT was getting ready for the winter weather.

“A lot of prepping on the trucks. There’s a lot of collaboration you have to do,” Stevens said.

Stevens is entering his second year with MDT, though he said he is not sure last year’s winter counted.

“There wasn’t a lot of snow last season,” Stevens said. “We had maybe 10 days. Plow. Clear up. And that was it.”

Stevens said crews were retiring plow trucks around March, which made the early-season snowfall a welcome opportunity to test the equipment before winter.

“Quick snow here in October, where we’re going to have a big break before we get this next winter pattern in, is nice because it absolutely helps us test the trucks out,” Stevens said.

That early test also gives crews an opportunity to get trucks to a mechanic if needed before winter arrives.

Stevens said MDT started getting its trucks ready about three weeks ago.

“We started about three weeks ago,” Stevens said. “We knew it was coming because you watch the weather.”

When the snow began falling over the weekend, crews went to work.

“We were covering pretty much 24 hours a day,” Stevens said. “We had seven of the trucks up and running.”

Stevens said crews covered areas from Interstate 90 to U.S. Highway 191, with no issues or closures. He credited the smooth response to preparing early.

“We don’t want to get caught off guard,” Stevens said. “The public needs us out there. And we don’t want to get caught off guard because it slows everything down.”

