RED LODGE — A Billings family is speaking out after watching a black bear die near a Red Lodge campground, saying the animal's fate could have been prevented if campers had properly secured food and garbage.

The encounter comes as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports an unprecedented number of bear conflicts in the Red Lodge area this year. So far, six food-conditioned bears have been euthanized, and wildlife officials say they believe some people may be intentionally feeding bears.

Watch the full video below:

How a messy campsite ended a black bear's life near Red Lodge

Chris and Chelsey Harris were camping at the MK Campground near Red Lodge, a couple of weekends ago, when they spotted a black bear wandering through the campground.

"He was curious. He was totally not aggressive at all," Chelsey Harris said.

Chris Harris said he initially noticed a large black shape moving through the campground before realizing it was a bear.

"I look across, and I see this big black shape, and I'm like, my God, that's a bear," he said.

The family watched as the bear made its way to a neighboring campsite that had been left unattended for several hours. Food, dog food, cooking grease and multiple bags of garbage had been left out, creating an easy meal, they say.

Chelsey Harris Trash and other bear attractants are scattered around a campsite after a black bear rummaged through the area at the MK Campground near Red Lodge.

"There was a lot of dog food, whatever they cooked on their grill. They did not clean up afterwards. Imagine bacon grease and eggs," Chelsey Harris said.

"There was multiple trash bags up against the bear box," Chris Harris added.

The bear spent about an hour eating from the campsite before leaving when the campers returned.

Chris Harris, a lifelong Montanan, said he immediately recognized the behavior.

"He's definitely a habituated bear. He has done this, and he knows this is a regular trap line that he is going to run," he said.

According to FWP, those types of encounters have become all too common this summer.

"It is an unprecedented year with the number of conflicts that we've had in the Red Lodge area," FWP spokesperson Chrissy Webb said.

FWP has euthanized six food-conditioned bears in the area this year. Officials also say they suspect some people are intentionally feeding bears, making an already serious problem even worse.

"We believe there is intentionally feeding of bears," Webb said.

The Harris family said the same bear returned to the campground the following day.

This time, it did not survive.

FWP said there is no one-size-fits-all approach for managing problem bears. While some bears can be relocated, the agency said this adult female black bear had repeatedly raided campsites.

After unsuccessful attempts to haze and trap the animal, officials determined it posed a risk to public safety and euthanized it.

Chelsey Harris Food waste and trash are scattered across a campsite after a black bear raided the area near Red Lodge.

"He didn't waste any time. He put the bear down, and it was a terrible thing to witness," Chris Harris said.

"Hearing those two shots in the canyon, it just echoed, and understanding that it ended the life of this beautiful animal," Chelsey Harris said.

The family hopes the experience reminds campers that simple mistakes can have deadly consequences for wildlife.

"It's a shame. The bear belongs to all of us. It's one of our resources and we should take that very seriously," Chris Harris said.

MTN News, Andrea Lutz Chris Harris and his daughter, Chelsey Harris, watched as a black bear rummaged through an unattended campsite at the MK Campground near Red Lodge.

FWP is asking anyone with evidence of people intentionally feeding bears to contact the agency. Intentionally feeding bears is illegal and can lead to dangerous encounters that often end with the euthanization of bears.

Officials also remind campers and residents to store food, garbage, pet food and other attractants in bear-resistant containers or locked vehicles to help prevent conflicts.

