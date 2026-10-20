House Speaker Mike Johnson stumps in Bozeman for Aaron Flint

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman Tuesday stumping for Western Montana congressional candidate Aaron Flint.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, is the second prominent GOP elected official to come to Montana in support of Flint within the last week.

Last Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a speech at a Kalispell rally, urging Republicans to turn out for Flint, who is locked in a tighter-than-expected race against Democrat Sam Forstag.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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