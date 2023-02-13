Highway 12 crash in Idaho County spills diesel into Lochsa River

Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle collision that happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho County.

The driver of a 1994 Kenworth, a KW Baker truck, was traveling westbound on Highway 12 near mile marker 155.5, hauling garbanzo beans from Missoula to Lewiston, Idaho.

ISP reports that according to the investigation and statements from the driver, a 66-year-old man from Lewiston, Idaho, he fell asleep and drove off the road on the eastbound shoulder.

The vehicle traveled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the driver's side of the vehicle, partially submerging the cab of the truck into the Lochsa River.

An estimated 50 gallons of diesel spilled into the river and the load of garbanzo beans ended up along the riverbank.

Crews are working to clean up the spill. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, according to ISP.