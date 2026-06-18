Going-to-the-Sun Road expected to fully open on Monday for the 2026 season

WEST GLACIER — The National Park Service says the full length of Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to open to motorized vehicles Monday, June 22, for the 2026 summer season. Officials caution that rockfalls or other natural events may delay this opening, as conditions can change quickly.

Last weekend to bike Going-to-the-Sun Road

The full length of Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open to bicyclists from June 18-21, before it is projected to open to motorized vehicles on Monday, June 22.

As Glacier National Park crews prepare for the road opening on Monday, June 22, bicyclists should be mindful of administrative vehicle traffic beyond the vehicle closure, especially on Thursday and Friday, June 18 and June 19.

More biking information can be found at Bicycling - Glacier National Park (U.S. National Park Service).

Bicycle restrictions are in place after the road opens to motor vehicles

For safety concerns, bicycle restrictions are in place when the road is open to motor vehicles as described below:

From when Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open to vehicles through September 27, bicycles are prohibited from Apgar to Logan Pass going eastbound between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

From when Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open to vehicles through September 27, bicycles are prohibited from Logan Pass to Apgar going westbound between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bicycling safety reminders

Always wear a helmet.

Maintain control of your speed.

Bicyclists must obey the same rules and regulations that apply to motorized vehicles.

Bring a headlamp if biking in the early morning, late afternoon, or evening.

Never leave food unattended, including in bicycle panniers and backpacks.

When riding an e-bike, mount and dismount carefully. The added weight of the battery and motor assist technology can add twenty or more pounds to a bike’s typical weight.

Electric bicycles (e-bikes) are allowed if the motor is less than 750 watts (1 hp) and engaged only while pedaling.

Make sure to carry and understand how to use bear spray and understand the dos and don’ts of a wildlife encounter.

Check tire pressure before you set out and make sure you have the necessary tools to change a tire. Check that your pump matches the valve on your tire.

2026 Logan Pass changes, visitor services, and parking

Glacier National Park is reminding visitors about important changes taking effect for the 2026 season. These changes, first announced in February, include that the park will not have vehicle reservations in 2026, will introduce three-hour parking limits at Logan Pass, and will replace the Going-to-the-Sun Road Shuttle service with a ticketed Logan Pass Shuttle for hikers of the Highline Trail and visitors who want a longer stay at Logan Pass.

Both the Logan Pass Shuttle system and the three-hour timed parking at Logan Pass will begin on July 1, 2026.

Complete information on the Logan Pass Shuttle and the limited three-hour parking at Logan Pass can be found online at Visiting Logan Pass in 2026.

Visitor information services and the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be available at the Logan Pass Visitor Center starting June 22. Visitors are reminded to pack water and snacks as food and water are not available for purchase at the Logan Pass Visitor Center. There is a water bottle filling station and restrooms will be open.

Parking at Avalanche, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable.

