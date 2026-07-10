Gallatin High School names Caleb Bellach as new boys basketball head coach

BOZEMAN — Gallatin High School has hired Caleb Bellach as the new head coach for its boys' basketball program.

The announcement follows a competitive search by the school. Bellach brings elite playing and coaching experience back to the Gallatin Valley.

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A Manhattan, Montana native, Bellach was a standout college athlete who competed at both Montana State University and Montana Tech. He earned prestigious honors during his college career, including Frontier Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-American recognition.

According to a release from the school, Bellach most recently served as head coach at Manhattan High School, where he built a program rooted in character, accountability, hard work, and player development. His coaching background also includes experience in Pinedale, Wyoming.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Information Technology and is committed to mentoring the next generation of student-athletes, ensuring they benefit from the same rewarding experiences that shaped his own career.

Bellach's immediate priorities include meeting with Raptor players and assembling his new coaching staff.

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