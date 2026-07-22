Gallatin County officials ask drivers to follow weight limits to keep Axtell Bridge open

Gallatin County officials are asking for the public's help to protect Axtell Bridge after receiving reports of overweight vehicles crossing the structure.

The bridge is only designed for Class 1 and Class 2 vehicles. Heavier vehicles can cause structural damage and reduce the lifespan of the bridge, creating serious safety risks for everyone who uses it.

Officials warn that continued violations could force them to close the bridge. A closure would require drivers to use alternate routes through Norris Road or Gallatin Gateway, leading to longer travel times and increased traffic on those roads.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is stepping up patrols in the area, and deputies will enforce posted weight limits.

County Commissioner Boyer said keeping the bridge open is a shared responsibility.

Drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle classifications before crossing. Following posted weight limits will help protect the bridge, maintain public safety, and prevent unnecessary closures.

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