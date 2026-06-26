Gallatin County jury finds David McCabe guilty of assault with a weapon

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County jury has found David McCabe guilty of assault with a weapon following a four-day trial, with the verdict coming down Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The conviction stems from a May 2023 shooting at McCabe's home. McCabe and Robert Corona got into an argument that moved through the house before McCabe grabbed a shotgun from his bedroom and shot Corona in the pelvic region with birdshot.

Corona suffered serious injuries to his lower abdomen. Medical evidence showed the wound could have been fatal.

McCabe claimed he acted in lawful self-defense, but the jury rejected that claim. Prosecutors used forensic evidence to contradict McCabe's story, along with witness statements and the physical layout of the home to prove their case.

The Gallatin County Attorney thanked the jury for holding McCabe accountable for the violent act and expressed gratitude that Corona survived the attack.

McCabe now faces up to 20 years in prison and a potential $50,000 fine. A judge will sentence him on Sept. 14.

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