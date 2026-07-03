Gallatin Co. sheriff warns against interfering with federal immigration operations; city issues statement

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff is issuing a strong warning after people tried to interfere with recent federal immigration operations in the county.

Sheriff Dan Springer says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted operations in the county over the past week. Local law enforcement officers knew about the operations in advance. Their role was to keep the community safe and support their federal partners.

Springer says the operations were successful and ended safely. However, he says local agitator groups tried to harass and obstruct law enforcement during the operations.

According to Springer, people harassed others on private property and released the personal information of uninvolved community members. Some people also followed detectives and command staff to their private homes and confronted those officers.

Springer says this behavior will not be tolerated. He says anyone who obstructs justice will be charged and held accountable, whether the interference is at the local or federal level.

The sheriff reminds the public that enforcing these laws is a matter of public safety and not a political issue.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet released the final results of the operations. Springer says there will be more federal operations in the future.

Springer says his office wants to be transparent with voters, but he will not share information that puts the community at risk or endangers officers doing their jobs.

Anyone with questions about the operations can contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The City of Bozeman also issued a statement on Thursday, July 2, 2026:

"We are aware that federal immigration enforcement has operations in Bozeman and have received concerned comments from members of our community. For transparency, we wanted to let everyone know that we do not do civil immigration enforcement and have not assisted ICE with their operations. If you see Bozeman Police officers who happen to be near ICE, they are not assisting ICE and instead are ensuring safety for the general public. As a reminder, when our officers respond, they will be in uniform with their name and badge clearly visible. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to reach out to us."

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