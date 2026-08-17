MISSOURI HEADWATERS STATE PARK — Missouri Headwaters State Park is growing in popularity, not only for recreational visitors but also for hunters.In the past, hunting was allowed with certain rules by permission from park officials.Starting this year, hunting will now be allowed through weekly lottery drawings.

FWP changing hunting rules for Missouri Headwaters State Park

Alice Southworth is Missouri Headwaters State Park Recreation Manager. She called last year “a little crazy” with the number of hunters in the park along with recreational users.That’s why FWP is now using a lottery system for hunting access.

FWP Region 3’s Information and Education Program Manager Morgan Jacobsen says the new procedure is all about safety.He says hunters will go to a website during business hours on Wednesdays, starting August 26th and request three days the following week they would like to hunt.He says at 4pm that day, FWP will randomize the requests and select 6 hunters for each day of the following week.Jacobsen says hunters can do this each week through Wednesday January 6th.

Southworth says hunting in the park will be weapons-restricted, which means handguns, shotguns, archery or muzzleloader. She also says hunters who have been chosen will be emailed a map showing where hunting is allowed and where to park.She says no hunting will be allowed in safety zones with a 200-foot buffer around all campsites, parking area and trails.Hunting will also be restricted to upland game birds, waterfowl and deer.

This is not a new approach to hunting for FWP, Jacobsen says other areas in the state are using a similar hunting procedure. He again stressed the change at Missouri Headwaters was because of safety.Both Jacobsen and Southworth note the park has been steadily gaining in visitation for the past several years.

The new system begins on Wednesday August 26th for hunting the following week and will run weekly through Wednesday January 6th with hunting allowed the week of January 11th.Hunters wanting to gain access outside of these time need to get permission from the park office.