Full closure of South 3rd Avenue in Bozeman set to begin late this week as sewer project work continues

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BOZEMAN - Construction is underway on the City of Bozeman's West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project, and a full closure of South 3rd Avenue is set to begin late next week.

Crews are working 24-hour shifts to complete work at the South 3rd Avenue/West Kagy Boulevard/South Willson Avenue intersection before the school year begins.

The full closure of South 3rd Avenue will be implemented while construction crews work on the manhole on the southeast corner of the intersection. South 3rd Avenue will be closed to all directions of traffic between the West Kagy Boulevard intersection and West Graf Street, but will remain open for local residents and business access.

Detour signs will direct northbound through traffic on South 3rd Avenue to take West Graf Street to South 11th Avenue.

Once work at the South 3rd Avenue/West Kagy Boulevard/South Willson Avenue intersection is complete and the intersection is reopened, crews will begin working on the West Kagy Boulevard and South Tracy Avenue intersection. Intermittent closures along South Tracy Avenue are expected to begin the week of Aug. 24, weather and other factors permitting.

The City of Bozeman has also issued the following travel advisories:

Starting this week, there will be intermittent closures of the westbound left-turn lane from West Kagy Boulevard into the Museum of the Rockies' main entrance. During these closures, signs will direct westbound Museum of the Rockies visitors to take South 7th Avenue into the museum's staff parking lot and then follow the service drive to the visitor parking lot.

Access to the business center at the corner of West Kagy Boulevard and South 3rd Avenue is and will continue to be available throughout construction.

Pedestrians and bicyclists must follow all traffic control and posted signage. Barricades and other devices are in place to maintain worker and public safety.

The purpose of the West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project is to replace aging sewer pipelines to maintain a resilient and reliable sewer system in southwest Bozeman. The project will be completed in 2 phases over the next couple of years, beginning with the West Kagy Boulevard upgrades this summer. The next phase includes sewer improvements in a residential area between West Babcock and West College Street — near Cooper Park — which is tentatively planned for spring 2027.

More information about the West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project can be found at https://bit.ly/kagysewer. To sign up for email or text alerts, click the "eNotifications" link at the top of the page.

Questions and comments can be directed to kagysewer@dowl.com or 406-281-7604.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

