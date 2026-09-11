Frontage Road rollover kills one

BELGRADE — A single vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Frontage Road and Ali John Drive in Belgrade killed one person early Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer, Rikki Cirignano, 49, of Rockland, Massachusetts, was traveling westbound on Frontage when the vehicle left the road and rolled. Rikki was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

No other details were available at this time, we will update this story if that changes.