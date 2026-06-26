GREAT FALLS — The 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base has a mission that starts with the missile field, where Airmen support Malmstrom’s nuclear security mission across a 13,800-square-mile missile complex that spans eight Montana counties.

(WATCH: From missile field to mountain rescues: Malmstrom’s 40th Helicopter Squadron)

From missile field to mountain rescues: Malmstrom’s 40th Helicopter Squadron

“Supporting the ICBM mission, it really is like we specialize in vertical lift and nuclear security,” Soto said. “So we’re going to transport specialized teams to different sites. We’re going to follow nuclear convoys.”

But for Montana, the same aircraft, crews and training that support the missile field can also support the state.

On June 24, the 40th HS provided air support to the Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff’s Office during a search and rescue operation near Butte.

According to Malmstrom Air Force Base, an MH-139A Grey Wolf launched from the base after a request for assistance. The crew located the missing party and helped guide local ground search teams to the five people.

“We hope this rapid response serves as a blueprint for fostering even stronger partnerships with all law enforcement agencies across our vast missile field and state,” said Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, in a news release. “While the advanced technology of the aircraft and the readiness of its crews are built and maintained primarily for the nuclear surety mission, this successful rescue shows our commitment to mutually benefit our local partners, too.”

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Soto said civilian search and rescue is not the squadron’s primary mission, but crews train for it regularly. He explained, training can include searching from the air, hoisting and reaching areas that may be difficult otherwise.

“We can go and do a lot of things other people can't especially at night in bad weather,” Soto explained. "We kind of specialize in that capability, and we bring that when we can."

Senior Airman Caleb Mary, a flight engineer with the 40th Helicopter Squadron, said Montana gives crews a unique place to train because of its mountains, open terrain and challenging landing zones.

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“You see the mountains behind us; it's beautiful flying at them." Mary said during an interview. "Flying out there in the mountains, as many days as you can, is very beautiful. It's awesome."

The 40th HS has supported search and rescue missions before. In 2025, Soto was part of a crew involved in a rescue in the Beartooth Mountains, and that mission was the squadron’s first full search and rescue operation using the MH-139 Grey Wolf.

For crews there, their mission remains rooted in Malmstrom’s missile field. But when Montana’s terrain makes help harder to reach, that same readiness can also support the state.

