BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair is back, continuing a tradition at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds that dates back more than a century.

WATCH STORY HERE:

From Horse Races to Headliners: The Evolution of the Big Sky Country State Fair

For horticultural superintendent Alice Siebecker, the fair’s history is something she has watched evolve firsthand.

“How long have you been involved with the fair?” I asked.

“I’ve lost track,” Siebecker said.

Siebecker, who has spent 10 years with the fair, showed off the competitive exhibits on the south side of the fairgrounds. Over the years, she said she has noticed a shift away from the fair’s agricultural roots.

“That part of the Bozeman area is not as prevalent anymore,” Siebecker said.

She recalled bringing wheat to the fair in previous years and asking visitors to identify the grain.

“I grew wheat, and I brought them in, and I had a question left for people: ‘Tell me what this is — what grain this is from the state of Montana?’” Siebecker said. “And I had a lot of interesting people remark upon that.”

The fair’s history stretches back to 1903, when the first fair was held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Horse races on the old racetrack were the main attraction in those early days.

At the time, the event was known as “GallaCo” before later becoming the Gallatin County Fair. In 2016, the fair was rebranded as the Big Sky Country State Fair, a change that surprised many longtime attendees.

“Do you remember when the name of the fair changed?” I asked.

“It was very hard. People were confused. But sometimes it just takes time for people to get used to,” Siebecker said.

Gallatin County Fairgrounds Director Caitlin Quisenberry said the rebranding was intended to help attract larger concert acts.

“My understanding is that the reason we did that is so we can attract some big concert names,” Quisenberry said.

Asked whether the name change had been successful, Quisenberry pointed to a major performance from a few years ago.

“I mean, we had Ludacris here two years ago,” Quisenberry said.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes Chase Rice, Morgan Wade and Stone Temple Pilots. But concerts are not the only attraction drawing excitement.

“I’m so excited about that trapeze show. I can’t stop talking about it because it’s just big, it’s cool, and I can’t wait to see what they do,” Quisenberry said.

Although the fair continues to grow in popularity, it still operates within the same 78-acre fairgrounds footprint, with only about 40 acres used for the public portion of the event each year.

While the layout changes, attendance continues to rise.

“Do you know how many people attended the fair last year?” I asked.

“About 42,000,” Quisenberry said.

Visitors can expect rides, an expanded food row, 4-H exhibits, petting zoos, games and competitive exhibits.

For Siebecker, those exhibits remain an important reminder of Montana’s agricultural identity.

“I’d like to do that more because I’d like to see the agricultural economy shine in this state because it’s such a big part of it,” Siebecker said.

The fair is running JULY 15 - 19, 2026 11AM - 11PM (6PM CLOSE ON SUNDAY)

For ticketing and schedule information, click the link below.