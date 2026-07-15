BOZEMAN — Pickleball has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and now one pickleball franchise is offering free lessons for players of all skill levels.

WATCH: Bozeman pickleball franchise offers free weekly lessons at Bogert Park

Free Pickleball Lessons Offered in Bozeman as Sport’s Popularity Surges

Ben Bishop is something of a pickleball pro, even competing in the sport himself. He describes pickleball as “a mix between ping pong and tennis.”

Bishop said he first got into the sport about three years ago at the same courts where he now teaches lessons.

MTN NEWS Ben Bishop is something of a pickleball pro, even competing in the sport himself. He describes pickleball as “a mix between ping pong and tennis.”

“I got whooped by a bunch of 80-year-olds,” Bishop said. “From there I was kind of addicted.”

Bishop is now the head pro with The Picklr, a pickleball franchise with more than 500 locations worldwide. About a year ago, the franchise opened a location in Bozeman, where the pickleball scene has grown rapidly.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing games,” said Keegan Aimesbury, club coordinator with The Picklr. “I think a lot of people want to get into it.”

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. A 2025 report showed that about 24.3 million Americans play pickleball.

MTN NEWS “It’s one of the fastest-growing games,” said Keegan Aimesbury, club coordinator with The Picklr. “I think a lot of people want to get into it.”

“But it’s a daunting sport to get into,” Aimesbury said. “There’s a lot of weird rules and different things about it that I think we can help people learn.”

To help newcomers learn the game, The Picklr is offering free lessons at Bogert Park every Tuesday at 11 a.m.

“We’ll be here every single Tuesday just giving out free lessons to beginners, advanced, intermediate — whoever you are,” Bishop said.

MTN NEWS Free pickleball lessons every Tuesday in Bozeman — all skill levels welcome at Bogert Park

Bishop, Aimesbury and other pros from The Picklr have partnered with the city of Bozeman to reserve four courts at Bogert Park to teach anyone interested in learning the sport.

“It’s really fun to watch my students go and compete in tournaments,” Bishop said when asked whether teaching people to play is rewarding.

While tournament play may still be a long way off for some beginners, the free lessons are already drawing interest. Twenty people are already signed up for next Tuesday’s session.

You can either sign up in person at 11 am on Tuesdays at Bogert Park or view lesson options online here: https://thepicklr.com/academy/pickle-ball-101/

