BOZEMAN, Mont. — Progress is being made on the long-anticipated Fowler Avenue connection project, with the first phase preparing to enter construction and the city inviting residents to learn more about what comes next.

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Fowler Avenue project set to begin construction; City of Bozeman hosts informational open house

For Mike Roser, who has lived in the Harvest Creek neighborhood for more than 10 years, plans for the new road initially raised concerns.

“What were your thoughts when you first heard they were planning on putting a road pretty much behind your house?” I asked.

“It was a concern,” Roser said.

Roser said one of the things he values about the neighborhood is how quiet it is.

“It’s just a unique place because it’s nice and quiet. We feel very fortunate to be here,” Roser said.

But the neighborhood will soon look different. Roser lives on New Holland Drive, a road that will run parallel to the new Fowler Avenue.

“We have concerns. Obviously, noise pollution, light pollution behind our house. Construction and things like that,” Roser said.

When completed, the Fowler Avenue project will connect the existing Fowler Avenue from Oak Street through Durston Road and eventually extend to Huffine Lane.

Despite his concerns, Roser said he can also see a potential benefit for his neighborhood.

“New Holland has been used for a pass-through for cars. You’ll have cars coming down here 40, 50 miles per hour. So we’re starting to think that maybe Fowler Avenue is going to take a little pressure off the neighborhood,” Roser said.

According to Bozeman City Engineer Emiliano Esparza, that is one of the intentions behind the project.

“The Fowler Avenue connection project is a key missing link in our transportation network,” Esparza said.

Esparza said Fowler Avenue has been in the works for quite some time, and the first phase is now moving toward construction.

“The first phase has been designed. Has been awarded for construction in September. And now we’re gearing up to start construction later this month,” Esparza said.

Phase 1, which will cost $4 million, will connect Fowler Avenue from Oak Street to Durston Road. Construction later this month will include building the foundation of the road, installing new water and sewer lines, and completing other work before snow begins to fall.

However, that section will not immediately open to traffic once Phase 1 is complete.

“That corridor will remain closed until we finish Phase 2, which is currently in the design phase,” Esparza said.

Phase 2 will connect Durston Road to Babcock Street and is expected to be completed by late 2027. Once that phase is finished, Fowler Avenue will provide travelers with a throughway from Oak Street to Babcock Street.

Phases 3 and 4 are still further out. In the meantime, the city is inviting residents to an open house to learn more about the project and upcoming construction.

“We’re inviting the public to an open house to help them get a sense as to what is to come as far as construction logistics and answer any questions,” Esparza said.

The informational open house is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 3’s Community Room, 1705 Vaquero Parkway in Bozeman.

Roser said he plans to be there.

“Are you going to be there?” I asked.

“Absolutely,” Roser said.

