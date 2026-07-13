Former President Bill Clinton makes surprise stop in Big Timber

BIG TIMBER — Former President Bill Clinton made an unexpected stop in Big Timber over the weekend, surprising customers and employees at the Sweet Grass Pharmacy soda fountain.

A photo shared with MTN News shows Clinton at the longtime downtown pharmacy, where he ordered a strawberry milkshake.

Tim Crowley, who was at the pharmacy with his granddaughter after a fishing trip, said he didn't immediately recognize Clinton.

"My granddaughter spilled some of her milkshake, and I reached over to grab some napkins," Crowley said. "That's when I noticed who it was."

Crowley said the visit appeared to catch employees by surprise.

"Afterward I asked the lady at the bar if she knew about her guest in advance," he said. "She said she didn't know, so it was a complete surprise."

Crowley also said he believed former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff were with Clinton during the visit. MTN News has not independently confirmed who else was traveling with the former president.

After leaving the pharmacy, Crowley said the group stopped at Country Crossroads, an antique store in Big Timber.

It remains unclear what brought Clinton to Big Timber.