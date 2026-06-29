Flooding in Glacier National Park forces evacuations

Flooding in Glacier National Park on Monday has caused closures and evacuations in the Many Glacier Valley area.
According to park staff, Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn are both being evacuated. Glenns Lake Head Wilderness Campground, Many Glacier Campground and the Many Glacier Valley are closed to the public.
The Many Glacier Road is closed due to flooding at Sherburne Dam.
Dozens of trails are listed as impacted as of Monday afternoon.
- Ptarmigan Cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent horse trail cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Pass, Swiftcurrent Motel Cutoff Trail - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Pass, to Granite Park Chalet - CLOSED due to flooding
- Cracker Lake, Trailhead at Hotel to Cracker Lake Campground - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding
- Saddle Horse Corral - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Grinnell Glacier Trailhead to Swiftcurrent Lake Junction - CLOSED due to flooding
- Piegan Pass Cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding
- Piegan Pass, From Hotel to Featherplume Falls Jct. - CLOSED due to flooding
- South Shore Josephine Lake, Hotel to Oastler Shelter - CLOSED due to flooding
- Grinnell Lake Foot, Oastler Shelter to Grinnell Lake - CLOSED due to flooding
- Garden Wall, Highline Trail - Grinnell Glacier Overlook - CLOSED due to snow hazards
- Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding
- Ptarmigan - CLOSED due to flooding
- Piegan Pass, From Hotel to Featherplume Falls Jct. - CLOSED due to flooding
- South Shore Josephine Lake, Hotel to Oastler Shelter - CLOSED due to flooding
- Rising Sun - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Grinnell Lake Horse - CLOSED due to flooding
- Hidden Lake, Hidden Lake Overlook to Hidden Lake - POSTED for Bear Frequenting
- Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding
- Highline, Logan Pass - Granite Park Chalet - CLOSED due to snow hazards
- Swiftcurrent Pass, Campstore parking lot to Swiftcurrent Pass - CLOSED due to flooding
- Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Viewpoint section 2 - CLOSED due to snow hazards
- Grinnell Glacier, Josephine to Grinnell Glacier Viewpoint section 3 - CLOSED due to snow hazards
- Baring Falls (Siyeh Pass), Sunrift Gorge - Sun Point Nature Trail - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Sun Pt to SM Falls Jct - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding
- Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Overlook - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Grinnell Glacier Spur Trail - CLOSED due to bear activity
- North Shore Lake Josephine - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Viewpoint - CLOSED due to bear activity
- Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding
- Iceberg Trail, Iceberg Lake Trailhead spur trail - CLOSED due to flooding
- Highline, Logan Pass - Grinnell Glacier Overlook Jct - CLOSED due to snow hazards
- Swiftcurrent Pass, Swiftcurrent horse loading spur trail - CLOSED due to flooding
- Cracker Lake, Trailhead at Hotel to Cracker Lake Campground - CLOSED due to flooding
- Swiftcurrent Pass, Campstore parking lot to Swiftcurrent Pass - closed due to flooding
For a full list of impacted areas, visit here.
Editor's note: This is a developing story.