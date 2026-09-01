Firefighters use controlled burns to battle Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fires near Wisdom

WISDOM — Weather conditions at the Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fires helped with firing operations (where crews intentionally burn fuel to slow a fire's spread) on Monday, according to the Bobcat Lakes and Sand Creek Fires Information Center.

The Sand Creek Fire has burned more than 34,000 acres. It is currently 13 percent contained and burning about 7 miles southeast of Wisdom.

The Bobcat Lakes Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres. Crews have now reached 45 percent containment on that fire, which is burning between Wise River and Wisdom.

Fire investigators have determined lightning caused both fires.

Because the terrain is densely timbered and the fire's edge is difficult to access safely, crews are using firing operations - intentionally burning fuel from a setback firebreak to reduce the fire's intensity before it reaches that line.

Cold air and southeasterly wind caused smoke to settle into the Big Hole Valley overnight and this morning. Air quality could be diminished until late morning.

According to the Bobcat Lakes and Sand Creek Fires Information Center, a warm and active weather pattern is expected to develop Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. High temperatures will range from 73-79 degrees with minimum humidity levels ranging from 19-24 percent.

Thunderstorms are expected to build this afternoon and track across southwest Montana through the evening. Fire activity will continue to increase due to dry air and instability.

