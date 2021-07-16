Wildfire Update: Hwy 43 from Wisdom now reopened, speeds reduced

Yesterday evening there was an Emergency Evacuation on the west side of the Scenic Byway from the Airport to Harriet Lou MM39. Approximately 38 homes were evacuated.

Also, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) at this time has reopened Hwy 43 from Wisdom to MM0. Please note that SPEEDS ARE REDUCED and additional closures may be necessary. Drivers should expect delays.

These actions are due to the Alder Creek Fire and Trail Creek Fires.