Multiple fire departments extinguish large blaze near Manhattan (Video)

MANHATTAN — Multiple fire departments worked together to extinguish a large outdoor fire near Manhattan on Sunday night, Sept 14.

Gallatin Gateway Fire crews responded to assist with the emergency through a mutual aid agreement, deploying multiple water supplies using portable tanks positioned strategically around the burning area to support suppression operations. The incident occurred near Exit 288 in the vicinity of Manhattan, according to Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.

The blaze was successfully contained and extinguished through the coordinated efforts of Manhattan Fire, Amsterdam Fire, Three Forks Fire and Gallatin Gateway Fire departments.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire.

WATCH: View of fire from 90 Interstate (video credit: Jonathon Ambarian)