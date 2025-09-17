Updates on fire closures near Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

BEAVERHEAD-DEERLODGE NATIONAL FOREST — Closure orders have been updated for multiple wildfires burning on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, as reported by Beaverhead-Deerlodge NF Wildland Fire Information.

The temporary area closure around the Bivens Creek and Cloudrest fires has been modified to road closures only. Officials said the road closures remain necessary for firefighter and public safety as heavy equipment continues suppression repair activities in the area.

The updated closure includes sections of Wisconsin Creek Road (FSR 157), Noble Fork Road (FSR 8300), and Indian Creek Road (FSR 158), starting from the Forest boundary.

The Cloudrest Fire has burned 3,174 acres and is 54% contained. While the Bivens Creek Fire is 100% contained, it has not been declared "out".

On the Cutaway fire, a Heavy Equipment Task Force and two engine modules are conducting suppression operations along roads in the East Fork drainage and near the reservoir. Officials are encouraging the public to stay out of these areas to allow firefighting resources space to operate safely and efficiently.

All agency closures have been rescinded for the Timber Butte fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction remains in place over the fire area and adjacent reservoir on the Cutaway Fire. The flight restrictions for the Timber Butte, Bivens Creek and Cloudrest fires have been released.

Map of closures (credit: Beaverhead-Deerlodge NF Wildland Fire Information)