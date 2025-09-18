Fire danger reduced in Yellowstone National Park as restrictions lifted

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park has lowered its fire danger level to high and lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions that had been in place since August 12, as announced on Thursday by Public Affairs Office at Yellowstone National Park.

The park-wide fire danger reduction means there are currently no fire restrictions in place or planned for the park. Officials also reported no uncontrolled wildland fires are currently burning within park boundaries.

Despite the reduced danger level, campfire regulations remain in effect. Visitors may only build campfires within established fire rings located in campgrounds and designated backcountry campsites. All campfires must be constantly attended and completely extinguished before being left unattended.

Park officials emphasize the "soak, stir, feel, repeat" method for properly extinguishing campfires, ensuring they are cold to the touch before abandoning them.

The Greater Yellowstone area operates as a fire-adapted ecosystem where fire plays a crucial role in maintaining wildlife habitat health and vegetation management. This natural process helps preserve the ecological balance of the region.

Visitors can stay updated on current fire activity through the park's official website monitoring system.