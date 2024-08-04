BNSF train causes multiple spot fires in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A BNSF train caused nine miles worth of spot fires in Livingston around 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to Park County Rural Fire public information officer Danielle Babcox, it happened along the railroad tracks near mile markers 336 through 345 on Interstate 90, across from Livingston hospital and all the way east until the ranch access past Mission Creek.

Babcox said multiple resources were on scene as Park County put out an all county alert. The fires have been contained and are currently in the mop up stage.