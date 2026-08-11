DILLON – The Sand Creek Fire is raging just two miles from Elkhorn Hot Springs and fire crews are working hard to try to save this structure and many private structures that are threatened by this growing fire.

Watch the full video below:

Fire crews protect cabins from growing Sand Creek Fire after evacuation order

“Oh, it’s really eerie, you know, there’s always people here at the cabins and waving at you and stuff and there’s just nobody here. It’s like Bannack,” Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt said.

The Grasshopper Valley is looking a bit like the Bannack ghost town ever since an evacuation order was issued Aug. 8 for portions of the area. The Sand Creek Fire has blown up to almost 16,000 acres recently.

“Over the weekend that fire had all the right things it needed to really get big really quickly,” Bobcat Lakes and Sand Creek fires Public Information Officer Chris Joyner said.

More than 300 personnel are trying to contain this and the Bobcat Lakes Fire, which is only about half the size of the Sand Creek fire. In the evacuated area of Grasshopper Valley, crews are working on structure protection by placing water lines around the evacuated cabins.

“We’re using their own water, we’re using their own creek, their own resources. This is their closest water source. We draft it out of these big holes here, and fill our tenders up and that runs the sprinklers,” Tri Lake Fire firefighter Kevin Kleinworth said.

Planes have been dropping fire retardant in the area, and crews have been cutting back brush to try to slow the spread of the fire.

“A lot of houses are sitting empty. I’ve been getting a lot of calls from people out-of-state, ‘hey, what’s the status of my house,’” Wendt said.

Crews are trying to protect popular recreation sites such as Elkhorn Hot Springs and Maverick Mountain Ski area from the encroaching flames. Crews are hoping for some help from Mother Nature.

“We’re expecting every day this week after today to start to lose elements of those extreme fire weather behaviors,” Joyner said.