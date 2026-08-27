Evacuations remain in place as Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fires burn near Wisdom

WISDOM — Two wildfires burning near Wisdom have grown to a combined 43,000-plus acres, with evacuations still in place for parts of the Grasshopper Valley.

The Sand Creek Fire has grown to more than 33,000 acres and is 11 percent contained. The nearby Bobcat Lakes Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres and is 40 percent contained.

More than 600 personnel are working to stop the flames.

The Dingley Zone in the Grasshopper Valley remains under a Go evacuation status. The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway is also closed to traffic.

Crews are using strategic firing operations to protect private property. Firefighters are working directly on the fire edge in the Price Mine area and mopping up hot spots along the Scenic Byway.

Yesterday, crews conducted firing operations to protect property in Jerked Prairie.

Weather conditions are providing some relief. Cloud cover and higher humidity are helping to slow fire activity. However, wind gusts up to 24 miles per hour could still push the flames in exposed areas. Aircraft are on standby to drop water and retardant if needed.

Crews will start new firing operations on the south side of the Sand Creek Fire. They hope to secure the edge and protect property to the south and west. Firefighters are also looking for safe places to build new fire lines.

The cause of both fires remains undetermined.

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