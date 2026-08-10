Evacuation orders Sand Creek fire remain northwest of Dillon

Evacuation orders remain in place Monday for the Sand Creek fire northwest of Dillon, according to fire officials.

The evacuations were first ordered Saturday, when Strong winds and bone-dry conditions allowed the Sand Creek Fire near Wisdom to spread south.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and fire officials ordered the evacuation of the Maverick Mountain Ski Hill, along with nearby Elkhorn Hot Springs and several residential areas in the northern part of the Grasshopper Valley.

The Sand Creek Fire is now reported to be 15,784 acres with just 1% containment. Crews working Sunday night were able to reinforce structure protection in and around Maverick Mountain. A break in the smoke on Sunday also allowed two dozen retardant drops on the lines along the south edge of the fire. Officials are also working to relocate cattle grazing on allotments in and around the fire area.

A section of the Pioneer Scenic Byway is also closed for safety reasons for firefighters on both the Sand Creek Fire and the Bobcat Lake fire burning 12 miles east of Wisdom, northeast of the Sand Creek Fire.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect on Monday, and fire officials say critical fire weather is anticipated for the more than 350 people fighting both of those fires. Those firefighters are working in eight crews using 21 engines, three dozers and two graders.