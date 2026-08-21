Digger Days Returns With Hands-On Family Fun

BELGRADE, Mont. — Families will once again have the chance to climb aboard excavators, loaders and other giant construction vehicles as Eagle Mount Bozeman brings back its annual Digger Days event.

Eagle Mount's Digger Days Returns This Weekendi

The longtime community favorite returns Saturday, Aug. 22, at 280 Dollar Drive in Belgrade. Organizers say the event is designed for “kids of all ages” and offers families a hands-on opportunity to explore heavy equipment up close.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Digger Days, which has become one of Eagle Mount Bozeman’s signature fundraising events.

In addition to operating and exploring the equipment, attendees can enjoy a day focused on family fun while supporting Eagle Mount’s mission of providing opportunities for people with disabilities and children with cancer.

Children under 2 years old are admitted free.

Several local businesses are sponsoring this year’s event, including BTM & Trucking, DWE Dirt Works, Sprig Management and Yellowstone Pipeline Company.

More information, including ticket details, is available at: https://eaglemount.org/event/digger-days

About Eagle Mount Bozeman Eagle Mount Bozeman provides therapeutic recreation and adaptive programs for people with disabilities and young people with cancer across southwest Montana.

