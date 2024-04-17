Zachary Norman faces retrial on deliberate homicide charges after jury reached partial verdict in 2023

BOZEMAN — This week, a retrial is underway for Zachary Norman, the man accused of killing two brothers in Three Forks back in 2022.

Norman faced a jury trial in July 2023 that resulted in a partial verdict.

The jury found Norman, accused of shooting and killing Brendan and Chase Estabrook, guilty of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence but was hung on the two charges of deliberate homicide.

Lawyers for Norman claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

This time around, Norman is sitting for a bench trial on the deliberate homicide charges, which means a judge, not a jury, will render a verdict.

The case is slated to last for the remainder of the week, as both the defense and prosecution lay out their case in front of District Court Judge John Brown.