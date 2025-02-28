Woman faces tampering with evidence charge in fatal Bozeman stabbing case

BOZEMAN — MTN News has learned new details about a stabbing in Bozeman that left one man dead on Feb. 1, 2025.

A woman who was reportedly romantically involved with Thomas Wegley, the man accused of stabbing Richard Sherman to death during a fight near a Bozeman motel, now faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, the woman had been staying at the RSVP Motel on 7th Avenue with Wegley and another person at the time of the stabbing.

During a search of the room a few days after the stabbing, Bozeman Police detectives reportedly located blood on the doorstep leading into the room.

An evidence technician found there had been blood near the sink in the room and blood that had been cleaned up on the floor.

Another search found blood in and on the car the woman allegedly drove Wegley in as they fled from the scene of the stabbing. Wegley was later arrested at Glen Lake Rotary Park.

According to court documents, the knife used in the stabbing has not been found.

Wegley remains in custody with his bail set at $1 million.