Washington man sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs in Butte that led to OD death

BUTTE - A Washington man was sentenced for trafficking Fentanyl and other drugs in the Butte community, which prosecutors claim led to the overdose death of a local man. The family of that victim was in the courtroom for the sentencing and they said justice was served.

“He took accountability for his actions, but, in turn, it did take the life of our son and I’m sure others in this state, including the kids,” said Debbie Robbins, whose son died from an overdose.

Christopher Garofalo was sentenced to 25 years in Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended for criminal possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute. Judge Frank Joseph also gave him two sentences of 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. These prison terms will be served at the same time.

“We don’t want Fentanyl, we don’t want cocaine, we don’t want methamphetamine in our community and, sir, you are bringing it in,” Butte District Judge Frank Joseph.

The state claims Matthew Robbins of Wise River died on Oct. 26th of last year after he took some of the drugs Garofalo brought to Butte from Spokane. Robbins’ family acknowledges the victim made a choice to take the drugs, but they say there was more to Matthew than his addiction.

“He would have done anything for anybody, give you the shirt off his back, if you were hungry he’d feed you. He would do anything. He was just a giving soul,” said Robbins.

Garofalo said in court he takes responsibility for his actions and apologized to the Robbins family. However, the prosecution recommended a stern sentence.

“We’ve seen this increase of people from out of state bringing drugs into our community and the most catastrophic thing we could image happen in this case is somebody died as a result of it,” Prosecutor Angie Rolando told the judge during the hearing.

Matthew’s family hopes courts will continue to issue harsh sentence for those who traffic drugs into the state.

Do you think of Matthew a lot? Do you think he was here today?

“Most definitely, most definitely ... I can feel him now,” she said.

