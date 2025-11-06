Trial of alleged killer Darren Abbey continues

BOZEMAN — The trial continued on Wednesday for alleged killer Darren Abbey, who is accused of brutally murdering a Belgrade man in October 2024 at a Big Sky area campsite.

Wednesday’s testimony included a deputy coroner, who testified that the killing of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem did not appear to be a bear attack as initially thought. Also, a medical examiner who described Kjersem’s injuries as consistent with an axe or machete, and a criminal investigator who collected blood and photographs from the scene.

MTN News Dustin Kjersem of Belgrade.

As to details about the case:

In October of 2024, Dustin Kjersem of Belgrade was viciously murdered at a Moose Creek campsite near Big Sky. Now, his alleged killer, Darren Abbey, is on trial for deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

According to charging documents, Kjersem arrived in the Moose Creek area on October 10th, 2024, to set up camp and planned to return to town the next day to pick up his girlfriend. Kjersem’s girlfriend became concerned when he didn’t pick her up the next day, leading her and a friend to drive to the campsite where they found Kjersem dead in his tent.

Big Sky Murder Trial: Gruesome details emerge in campground killing case

When detectives arrived on the scene, they found Kjersem with injuries to his head, neck, and face that appeared to be chop wounds. Investigators say they initially received reports of a bear attack, but an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner a few days later ruled the death a homicide.

Items, including beer cans and shot glasses, were found on the scene and sent to the Montana Crime Lab, which shortly after confirmed the DNA on one of the beer cans matched two previous offenders: Daren Abbey and his twin brother Dustin Abbey, who was incarcerated at the time.

After Darren Abbey was identified as a suspect, Butte Police detained him on a probation violation. During an interview, Abbey reportedly confessed to killing Kjersem in self-defense. He told investigators he hit Kjersem on the head with a piece of firewood, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver, and hit his face with an axe.

Abbey also reportedly confessed to taking multiple items from Kjersem’s campsite because they had his fingerprints on them.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Abbey had been living in the Basin Area and working in Big Sky. The Gallatin County Sheriff has said the homicide appeared to be a chance encounter with no prior connection between Abbey and Kjersem.

Now, the trial is underway, with the prosecution presenting its case. Both the deputy coroner and medical examiner confirmed Kjersem’s manner of death as consistent with a. homicide.

MTN will have more details on this trial as it progresses.