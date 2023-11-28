Suspect arrested after shots fired in Lakeside

A Kalispell man is behind bars following a weekend incident in which shots were fired in a Lakeside parking lot.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to several reports of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of Joe Blogz shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find that a person had physically detained the suspect by pinning him to the ground.

Luke Elliot Rutledge, 26, was arrested after deputies took statements that Rutledge allegedly shot several rounds at a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot using his cell phone.

The victim fled to a bar across U.S. Highway 93 and ran inside to call 911.

After hearing the shots and speaking to the victim, a patron contacted Rutledge and detained him.

Rutledge is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center pending felony charges which are under review by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at 406-758-5600.