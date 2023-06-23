Sheriff's Office seeks two people for questioning in Big Sky stabbing

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says two people are sought for questioning in connection with a stabbing incident in Big Sky on Thursday night, June 22, 2023.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release it is asking for the public's help to locate 26-year-old Samantha Furgeson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Samantha Furgeson / Justin Ruff

The release said deputies responded to an assault with a weapon report in Big Sky Town Center around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A 33-year-old woman was initially transported to Big Sky Medical Center with a non-life-threatening knife wound to her abdomen. She was later transported to Bozeman Health Medical Center.

There is no word on the woman's current condition, and no further details about the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or Ruff is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.