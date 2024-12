BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man allegedly caught on a Ring camera hitting a dog.

The incident was reported Friday night on East Baseline Road and Walker Road, north of Bozeman. The Sheriff's Office is searching for a Ford pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

A video of the incident circulated on social media before being taken down. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 406-582-2100.