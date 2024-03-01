Shepherd woman arrested in suspected homicide of man

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 24-year-old man found Wednesday at a residence on Chicago Road near Shepherd, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a Thursday news release.

Kennedy Aigner of Shepherd was booked into Yellowstone County jail Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, according to the jail roster.

Yellowstone County deputies were called to the residence in question around 3 p.m.Wednesday, where they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Quaid Fluckiger of Shepherd.

Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan and other procedures, not knowing initially what was wrong with him, according to Linder. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where medical staff discovered a gunshot wound.

Fluckiger died at the hospital.

No other information was released.