Reported sexual assaults involving Glacier High School wrestling team investigated

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department is investigating alleged sexual assaults involving members of the Glacier High School wrestling team.

Law enforcement was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 9.

They have interviewed 15 people so far, but expect more to follow.

Authorities tell MTN News that all students and school district staff involved in the investigation are cooperating.

We are expecting a statement from the Kalispell School District soon.

We've also reached out to the law firm we believe is representing the victims and are waiting to hear back.

MTN News is following this story and will update you as the investigation continues.