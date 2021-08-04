Watch
Photos of suspect in Butte armed robberies released

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department
Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 04, 2021
BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department released photos of a suspect in two Butte robberies that occurred earlier this week.

Officials are asking the public for any information regarding two robberies that occurred during the early morning on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Below are pictures of the suspect, who was described as being 5'8"-5"9" with a slender build.

If you have information regarding these cases or have heard something officials are asking you to call Detective Anthony Jurenic at 497-1170. Reference case report(s): 221CR0017592 and 221CR0017594.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect could be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call 782-7336.

Butte armed robbery suspect
