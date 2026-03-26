One Name, Two Men, One Tangled Story: Drug arrest uncovers 17 malnourished puppies

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man arrested for bringing morphine into the country is now facing animal cruelty charges after officers found 17 puppies, two dogs and a dead snake inside his home.

On March 23, 41-year-old Hunter Terry of Bozeman was arrested at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and charged with distribution of dangerous drugs. According to court documents, Terry was reportedly traveling in Costa Rica for 10 days and took a charter plane back to Bozeman, where customs agents found the morphine.

WATCH: A Bozeman man arrested for drug distribution is facing animal cruelty charges after officers found 17 puppies, two dogs and a dead snake inside his home

Bozeman man faces dangerous drug charges, now facing animal cruelty charges after 17 puppies, two dogs and a dead snake found in his home

After he was arrested, detectives reportedly executed a search warrant at his house on Flaming Arrow Road near Bridger Bowl.

According to charging documents, officers found 17 puppies, two adult dogs and a dead snake inside Terry's house. The documents state the animals were all malnourished and dehydrated.

According to court documents, Terry's house smelled like fecal matter, the temperature was set to approximately 90 degrees, and a burner for the gas stove was left on, allowing gas to escape into the home.

During a Justice Court appearance on Wednesday morning, Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Rick West addressed the new charges.

"So, you're charged with cruelty to animals…failure to provide food and water…it's a second or so offense," West said.

The prosecutor detailed Terry's past offenses to the judge.

"He has a criminal traffic history, including convictions for conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, drug possession, cruelty to animals, obstructing, manufacturing marijuana," the prosecutor said.

West set bond for the new animal cruelty charges at $5,000. Terry is still being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond for the drug charge.

All of the rescued animals were taken to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

NOT that guy: Bozeman soccer coach Hunter Terry reacts with humor after being misidentified as man involved in private jet morphine bust

Former Bozeman High boys soccer coach Hunter Terry was in Havre when his phone blew up with messages confusing him for another man.

It turns out there is another Hunter Terry in town. Instead of flying on private jets, he spends his time on the soccer fields.

Terry was the Bozeman High boys' soccer coach for many years. When a recent misidentification situation unfolded, he was in Havre teaching soccer coaches.

WATCH: What happens when you share a name with someone making headlines? ✈️⚽ Bozeman soccer coach Hunter Terry laughed off the mix-up! Read his reaction here

NOT that guy: Bozeman soccer coach Hunter Terry reacts with humor after being misidentified as man on private jet

"We got wrapped up, I was really cold, jumped in the car, and I had probably like 20 text messages and a missed phone call, and yea, and things just kind of blew up," Terry said.

Once he answered all the texts and calls, Terry learned what had happened. Instead of being angry, he turned to humor.

"I think the last message I got, I sent a meme of, you know, Snoop Dog and wrote straight gangsta, you know, I think laughing at things like this is a must," Terry said.

As for making changes because of the misidentification, Terry is keeping his identity intact.

"As far as I'm concerned, I am the only Hunter Terry," Terry said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

