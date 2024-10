BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police say that no devices were found after a bomb threat shut down the area of Rouse and Main Street in downtown Bozeman Friday night.

Police responded to the area shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday as Bozeman Fire and Bozeman Police looked for any suspicious devices.

Police say they were able to reopen the area around 8 p.m. after no devices were found.

The area was shut down for multiple bomb threats earlier this summer.