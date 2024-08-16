More details regarding Livingston wrong-way driver released

An Ohio woman was identified as the alleged wrong-way driver in a vehicle collision near Livingston that left a Bozeman woman in critical condition.

According to court documents, on July 10, 2024, 53-year-old Jennifer Lager-Fermon was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Fermon's Subaru Crosstrek collided with 23-year-old Taylee Bornong's Ford Bronco.

Court documents say that Fermon was driving under the influence of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was allegedly .279—over three times the legal limit.

Additional research revealed that Fermon was a family medicine doctor out of Ohio—until her medical license was suspended by the Ohio State Medical Board in November 2023.

The formal action report cites "substance abuse or excessive use of drugs or alcohol" as being an impairment to her ability to practice.

Following the accident, both drivers were treated for serious injuries—Taylee undergoing numerous surgeries and rehabilitation in Billings.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, in the last 6 months, 89 wrong-way collisions have occurred statewide. Two of those fatal collisions happened in Gallatin and Broadwater counties, prompting action by local law enforcement.

In April, better lighting at interchanges in Bozeman were added, as well as nine new wrong-way detection and warning systems.

Jennifer Lager-Fermon is facing one felony count of criminal endangerment and one count of felony negligent vehicular assault.

Her initial court appearance is set for Oct. 1, 2024.