Montana Tech associate AD to be arraigned this week on drug charges

BUTTE — Montana Tech Executive Associate Athletic Director Nicholas Bowsher will be arraigned later this week on several felony drug charges.

Bowsher, who was arrested on March 20 in the 1100 block of West Gold Street, about two blocks away from the Montana Tech campus, will face six charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, 2 charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one charge of endangerment of the welfare of a child along with other drug-related charges.

Bowsher will be arraigned on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Butte District Court with Judge Kurt Krueger.

Charging documents allege Bowsher intended to distribute MDMA, otherwise known as molly or ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, and cocaine on March 20 in the 1100 block of West Gold Street, about two blocks away from the Montana Tech campus.

According to Montana Tech’s website, Bowsher began working at Montana Tech in 2011 as the HPER Complex manager and sports information director. He was promoted to his current position in 2016. He’s responsible for scheduling, maintenance, and managing events at Alumni Coliseum and the HPER Complex.

Previously, Montana Tech released this statement about this matter: “Montana Tech is aware of the arrest and charges. As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide a comment.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.