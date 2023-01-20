Missoula man found guilty in the death of homeless man

MISSOULA - A man charged in the death of a homeless man in November 2020 has been found guilty.

According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, a jury found Charles Michael Covey guilty of deliberate homicide.

It only took the jury to reach their decision in three hours on Thursday.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office Charles Michael Covey

This case involved the murder of homeless man Lee Roy Nelson.

Nelson was found brutally murdered on Nov. 20, 2020, in a vacant parking lot off Orange Street in downtown Missoula.

A citizen found the body of 65-year-old Nelson next to the northside river trail.

A sentencing date for Covey has not been set.

