Mental "fitness to proceed" questioned for Anaconda mass shooting suspect

New information has been released in the case of the Anaconda man who is accused of shooting up a local bar and killing four people who were inside at the beginning of August.

Just two months ago, Anaconda experienced a horrifying tragedy when a gunman killed a bartender and three patrons at the Owl Bar before fleeing the scene in a stolen pickup truck.

After leading law enforcement on a week-long manhunt in the mountainous, wooded area west of town, Michael Brown, a 45-year-old Army veteran from the Smelter City, was apprehended.

He was recently charged in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court with four counts of deliberate homicide, arson, theft and eluding a peace officer.

The omnibus hearing memorandum is filled out by both state and defense attorneys and was filed today in district court on Oct. 1st. The memorandum states that the defendant’s fitness to proceed is an issue stating that “mental disease or defect” is an issue to the defendant’s ability to have a particular state of mind in relation to sentencing.

The defense has made a motion for change of venue.

Michael Brown’s next hearing is set for December 3rd and a trial date is listed for Jan. 12th, 2026.

