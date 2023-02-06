Man jailed following weekend pursuit through downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL – A man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a weekend pursuit through Kalispell.

According to a news release, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a north end business for a report of a hit-and-run accident at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper soon located the suspect vehicle which was occupied by a male driver, a news release states. KPD reports the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Kalispell Police and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the chase which went through downtown Kalispell, east on Montana Highway 35 and north on Helena Flats Road before officers were able to disable the vehicle.

The suspect — who was identified as 40-year-old Bryan Patrick Doyle of Kalispel — was then taken into custody.

Doyle was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on pending charges of Felony Criminal Endangerment, Felony Assault on a Peace Officer, Negligent Vehicular Assault and Aggravated DUI.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at 406-758-7789.