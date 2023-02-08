Man jailed following reported shooting at Kalispell hotel

KALISPELL – A man has been arrested following a Tuesday afternoon incident in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports that 22-year-old Garrett Drew Murray was taken into custody following an initial investigation.

Murray is being held without bond on an Attempted Deliberate Homicide charge in the Flathead County Detention Center.

KPD was called to a hotel on the west side of Kalispell for a report of a person claiming to have been shot.

The victim was taken to Logan Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Murray is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center without bond.